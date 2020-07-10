Crocs x Justin Bieber Will Launch Oct. 13 -- See the Stylish Clogs!

Justin Bieber has designed his own Crocs! The musician and his fashion brand, Drew House, have teamed up with the iconic shoe brand to design a limited-edition version of the Crocs classic clog.

The pair is a bright yellow, inspired by Drew House's signature color. The shoes are embellished with eight Jibbitz charms to add to the fun, effortless style of Bieber. The "Holy" singer has been a longtime fan of Crocs, rocking the comfortable clogs out and about whether he's running errands or heading to the studio.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear," Bieber says in the press release.

The collaboration, which is priced at $59.99, will launch on Oct. 13 at 12 p.m. ET on the Crocs and Drew House websites. Limited quantities are available, so we suggest you act fast before they sell out!

See the Crocs x Justin Bieber with Drew Classic Clog below.