Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter Since Announcing Son's Death

While mourning the loss of his son, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking ahead to life with his newborn daughter. The soccer star took to Instagram on Thursday with a photo of him and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, along with his five children.

The photo is the first Ronaldo has shared of their baby girl since her birth and since the death of her twin brother.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," the athlete captioned the photo. "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family."

He concluded, "Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

Days earlier, the couple shared the heartbreaking news that their son had died. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," they said in a joint statement at the time. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The parents also expressed their gratitude to healthcare workers. "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support," they noted. "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The 37-year-old Manchester United player is also dad to Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Mateo and Eva, 4, and daughter Alana, 4, whom he welcomed with Rodríguez. In October 2021, the couple revealed they had twins on the way.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻," they announced at the time. "Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed."