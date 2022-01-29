Cristiano Ronaldo Projects Girlfriend's Images on World's Tallest Building for Her 28th Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo is full of grand gestures when it comes to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez. But finding the best way to celebrate her birthday? That proved to be quite the tall order, literally.

The Manchester United star went all out to celebrate Rodríguez's 28th birthday by -- pay attention, fellas -- projecting her stunning images onto the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai. It's the world's tallest building at an astounding 2,717 feet and 163 floors.

Ronaldo took to Instagram and shared a 36-second video of the lavish gesture that featured photos of Rodríguez and clips from her Netflix show, I Am Georgina, projected onto the Dubai skyscraper.

The soccer star captioned the post in Portuguese, which translated to "Congratulations my love," followed by a cake, heart and folded hands emojis. On Saturday, Ronaldo posted a photo of him and his brood on a beach, while also offering a glimpse of Rodríguez's baby bump.

Back in December, Ronaldo posted an adorable video of Rodríguez and the kids revealing the sex of her soon-to-come twins.

In the video shared to his more than 396 million followers, Ronaldo's 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., and 4-year-old son, Mateo, hold one balloon while his 4-year-old daughters, Eva and Alana, hold another balloon.

Rodríguez, who can be heard in the background presumably filming the video, gave a quick countdown in Spanish before the kiddos popped the balloons. The result? Lots of pink and blue confetti!

The newest boy and girl will be Ronaldo's fifth and sixth kids. He and Rodríguez share Alana, while Ronaldo is also dad to twins, Eva and Mateo, as well as Ronaldo Jr.