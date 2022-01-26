Courteney Cox Reveals Funny Way Daughter Coco Is Preparing Her to Be an Empty Nester

Courteney Cox and David Arquette's 17-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, is easing her mom into life as an empty nester. The teen is preparing to go to college next year and on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Courteney shares that Coco has no interest in staying close to home.

"She's going to go as far away from L.A. as she can get," she says. "We are so close, but she just can't wait to go away and live on her own. It's sad."

While the Friends star might be bummed about her only child leaving, she hasn't suffered from empty nest syndrome just yet.

"There are people that get that empty nest syndrome, and my sister literally went crazy when her second moved out," Courteney tells Ellen. "I haven't even thought about it, and I think [Coco]'s doing such a good job at prepping me for this. She never leaves her room. She's never home and if she is, literally the door is shut and I don't know what she's doing back there. But I don't think I'm going to be as affected."

Courteney recently teamed up with her ex-husband and Coco's dad, David Arquette, for Scream, the fifth installment of the franchise.

"No, no. I didn't take anything," David told ET last year of the first Scream film, adding, "I mean, I did end up with a daughter."

He added of Coco, "She loves acting. She loves singing. I'm so proud of her."

For more with Courteney and Coco, watch the clip below.