Country Star Morgan Wallen Apologizes After Arrest for Public Intoxication Outside Kid Rock's Bar

Morgan Wallen is speaking out after his arrest for public intoxication over the weekend. The 27-year-old country star took to Twitter to "clear the air" one day after his arrest outside of Kid Rock's Nashville bar.

"I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," he wrote. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

"Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," Wallen continued. "Love y’all."

Wallen was arrested around 11 p.m. on Saturday for "kicking glass items" and getting into verbal fights with passersby while officers watched, police said, according to The Tennessean.

"Officers gave [Wallen] several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused to walk away," Wallen's arrest warrant states, per the outlet.

Police arrested him, saying he was "a danger to himself and the public," the outlet reports.

