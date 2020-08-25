Country Singer Mickey Guyton Expecting First Child With Husband Grant Savoy

Mickey Guyton is pregnant! The country singer is expecting her first child with husband Grant Savoy, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself," Guyton captioned a pic of two sonograms. "I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby!"

"My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters. I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time," she added. "I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom 😭👶🏽🤰🏾."

The news comes three years after Guyton and Savoy married in Hawaii in June 2017. In an interview with ET's Cassie DiLaura last week, Guyton opened up about how she and her husband have supported each other amid quarantine.

"I have a great home base. My husband is very, very supportive of me," she gushed, adding that her "mental morale" has also been improved by quitting drinking nearly a year ago and focusing on songwriting.

"Songwriting has helped my mental health. Writing about what's going on in the world today, it has been really like therapy for me. It really helps me just get it out and then I can move forward," she shared. "And then I have a lot of fur animals all around my house."

Guyton also opened up about her new EP, Bridges, out Sept. 11, and how it'll reflect some of what's been happening in the world lately, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

"In this album, I actually address some of the issue, but not only do I address it, I give a message of hope," she said. "I want people to feel, first of all, seen. I want people to feel heard, and then I want them to feel hope."

"It's so important to me, because as a Black woman, I know what it feels like to be unseen, so it is so important for me for people to feel seen and that they know that someone has their back," Guyton explained. "Me being in this music industry and knowing firsthand what discrimination feels like... I just always want women and marginalized people, no matter what color you are, to know I will always stand up for what is right."

See more on celeb baby news in the video below.