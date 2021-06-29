'Counting On' Canceled by TLC Amid Josh Duggar's Child Porn Case

Counting On is coming to an end amid Josh Duggar's child porn case. A spokesperson for TLC tells ET that the network will not be working with the Duggar family as the 33-year-old former reality star is being investigated.

"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the network rep said in a statement on Tuesday. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Following the cancellation, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo released a joint statement on their Instagrams.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and there kindness towards the Vuolo family," reads the statement," adding that its been "a remarkable journey that has opened doors" for them.

They continued by adding that they "wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision to not renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives."

Josh was arrested in Arkansas in April, and appeared in court after pleading not guilty to receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children. In May, he was released from an Arkansas detention center after making the request. However, he was not allowed to return home to his pregnant wife, Anna, and their six children.

According to court docs previously obtained by ET, in May 2019, Duggar allegedly used the internet to download the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under 12. If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count. A pretrial hearing was set for July 1, with the trial scheduled to begin on July 6. However, in court docs obtained by ET on Tuesday, the court made the decision to move the pre-trial hearing to Nov. 18 and trial to Nov. 30, based on the previous submitted motion to continue.

After Duggar pleaded not guilty, his lawyers released a statement to ET.

"Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," the statement read. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom -- and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

Additionally, a handful of his siblings also released statements, with the Duggars' parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, writing on their website after their son pleaded not guilty.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," the couple wrote. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Counting On premiered in December 2015. It came after TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting after Josh was investigated by Springdale, Arkansas, police regarding allegations that he inappropriately touched five girls who were minors when he was 14. According to multiple reports, no charges were filed against him because the statute of limitations, which was three years at the time, had expired by the time of the 2006 investigation.

See more on Josh's case in the video below.