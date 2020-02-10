Cookie Monsta, Dubstep DJ, Dead at 31

Rest in peace, DJ Cookie Monsta. The dubstep DJ (real name: Tony Cook) died at the age of 31. The news was confirmed by his label, Circus Records, on Friday. No cause of death has been shared at this time.
"Our beloved Tony Cook (aka Cookie Monsta) has left us. We are devastated, no words can contain our feelings on such a day," the statement begins. "All of our thoughts go to Tony's family, friends and our heart especially goes out to Tony's son Olly, the Mini Monsta.
"The world will miss you Cookie, we will miss you brother,' the statement continues. "Out of respect for Tony's family, we will hold off on commenting any further until deemed appropriate."
Last May, Cookie Monsta canceled his tour after sharing that he had been "struggling with mental health issues."
"For the past year I’ve been struggling with mental health issues, over the recent weeks and months this has become harder than ever. I’ve not been online recently as I’ve been trying to work through my problems away from the glare of social media," he posted on Facebook at the time. "Unfortunately I’ve not made as much progress as I’d hoped, so I’ve decided that I need to take a longer break from the scene. With a heavy heart, I have to tell you that I’ll not be performing at any of my forthcoming shows, including my appearances on the Circus 10 Years Tour. I will continue making and releasing music, beyond that I look forward to being back out to see you soon when I’m better."
A couple of months later, he thanked his fans for their support and shared that he was in "a better place" after "taking time to heal."
Following the news of his death, friends and fans took to social media to pay their respects.
