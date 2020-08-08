Common Praises 'Queen' Tiffany Haddish While Talking About Their Relationship

Common couldn't be happier to have Tiffany Haddish by his side. The rapper got candid about his relationship with the comedian during Friday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. When guest host Elaine Welteroth congratulated him on his romance with Haddish, Common praised his "queen."

"She's a wonderful woman, a queen and just a beautiful person, man," Common said. "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

Earlier this month, the Night School star confirmed she and Common were dating on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast.

Haddish and Common first met while filming the 2019 movie The Kitchen, but during her interview she insisted that there "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else" at the time.

Then in April, the two went on a virtual Bumble date while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sparks started to fly. A few months later, they were seen at a Black Lives Matter protest together.

"This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood!" Haddish gushed.