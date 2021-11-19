Common and Keke Palmer to Host 'Bear Witness, Take Action 3,' Featuring Sterling K. Brown, Tinashe and More

Keke Palmer and Common are teaming up, once again, to host the third installment of Youtube Originals' Bear Witness, Take Action.

Similar to the first two components that aired in 2020, the actress and rapper will host the six-part special event series that hands the mic to Black YouTube creators, allowing them to explore issues and stories as seen through Black creators’ perspectives, with bespoke content centered around race, culture, and everything in between. Palmer and Common will also sit down with each creator to unpack their pieces and dive into how the films approach changing the world.

This year's installment features content from creators including YouTube star Asia Jackson, Jacques Slade, Justin James and The Grapevine hosts, Ashley Akunna and Donovan Thompson. Stars such as This Is Us's Sterling K. Brown, Dear White People's Logan Browning, Smino, Tinashe, Dominique Jackson and George M. Johnson will also lend their voices, appearances and life stories in each short.

Bear Witness, Take Action is the first project to come from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a multi-year commitment dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories "by giving them access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube."

The specials will be featured on each creators' YouTube channels with the host Q&As will also be released on the YouTube Originals channel.

Bear Witness, Take Action 3 is produced by Issa Rae's Hoorae Media and Fly On The Wall. The six featured shorts will begin airing on Dec. 6, with two films premiering each day until Dec. 8.