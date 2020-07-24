Comic-Con at Home Schedule: All the Must-See Movie and TV Panels This Year

After originally hanging up the cape on this year's San Diego Comic-Con, organizers decided to instead go virtual with Comic-Con@Home, an online convention running July 22 - 26 that anybody with a WiFi connection can partake in from the comfort of their own homes. (And, better still, for free!)

This year's schedule -- featuring more than 350 panels -- isn't skimping on the stars, either: Keanu Reeves, Amy Poehler, The Walking Dead cast and Lord and Miller are only some of the famous faces who will be Zooming into their respective panels, to stream via Comic-Con's website and YouTube channel.

Which means no badges, no waiting in lines, no epic quest to secure a seat in Hall H. Just you, your sofa and this list of must-see movie and TV panels. All indicated times are in PT.

Wednesday

Thursday

10:00 a.m.: Star Trek Universe

The Star Trek Universe back-to-back panel sessions will feature the season two cast of Star Trek: Discovery, the voice cast behind the upcoming new animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks and the season one cast of Star Trek: Picard, including Patrick Stewart. Deadline's Dominic Patten moderates with an introduction and discussion with executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin who give a glimpse of what’s ahead in the ever-expanding franchise.

11:00 a.m.: Solar Opposites

Your favorite Shlorpians are getting together for Comic-Con at Home! Join Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack and executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel for all things Solar Opposites, including an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season!

12:00 p.m.: Truth Seekers

A new original supernatural horror comedy by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders. Join as they discuss the making of the hilarious eight-episode Amazon series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the U.K., sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. Discussion and Q&A moderated by Empire Magazine’s Chris Hewitt.

12:00 p.m.: Duncanville

Executive producers Mike & Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa discuss their favorite moments from the season and what they're excited for in the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.

1:00 p.m.: Marvel's 616

Marvel's 616 explores how Marvel's rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the "world outside your window." Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Join directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman as they discuss the making of this Disney+ original anthology series with moderator Angélique Roché.

1:00 p.m.: Utopia

Amazon's twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn and series stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane, Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Desmin Borges, Javon "Wanna" Walton and Jessica Rothe for a Q&A moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub.

1:00 p.m.: His Dark Materials

Join executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, as well as cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott and Lin-Manuel Miranda in a virtual panel discussion about the hit drama series which will be moderated by award-winning journalist Stacey Wilson Hunt.

1:00 p.m.: The Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet

The female powerhouses behind Mythic Quest will share how they came together and leveraged their particular expertise in the gaming and television worlds to create and tell an authentic story. Panelists included co-creator and EP Megan Ganz, executive producer Danielle Kreinik, writer and star Ashly Burch and Ubisoft's Elizabeth Loverso.

2:00 p.m.: The New Mutants

A special ComicCon@Home panel featuring writer/director Josh Boone and stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga and moderated by Ira Madison III.

2:00 p.m.: Upload

Join creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels and stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards and Zainab Johnson as they discuss how they brought this futuristic comedy to life, share behind-the-scenes details from season 1 and tease what fans can expect in season 2. The panel will be moderated by Engadget's Cherlynn Low.

2:00 p.m.: Directors on Directing

Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) take part in a wide-ranging and in-depth discussion about the craft of directing and projects past, present, and future. Moderated by Collider's Steven Weintraub.

2:00 p.m.: SYFY Presents: The Roast of Todd McFarlane

To celebrate the documentary Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't and McFarlane’s achievements in comic book art, join a panel of industry greats as they commend McFarlane on his contributions to the industry, while simultaneously poking fun at the man who essentially “raised hell” to get where he is today.

3:00 p.m.: Close Enough

Jason Mantzoukas, Gabrielle Walsh, Kimiko Glenn and Jessica DiCicco will join Quintel to discuss the HBO Max series' themes of navigating the transitional 30's, juggling work and kids, and pursuing your dreams, while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns and murderous mannequins.

3:00 p.m.: Superstore

The cast and showrunners of Superstore come together for a fun-filled hour stocked with their favorite shared moments over the past five years. Watch the cast celebrate Comic-Con from home, and treat fans with what to expect when the series returns next season on NBC. You never know what surprises are in store! Cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi will all join the conversation, along with showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

3:00 p.m.: The Boys

Join executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of The Boys. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also make a special appearance.

4:00 p.m.: The Blacklist

Series creator/executive producer Jon Bokenkamp, executive producer John Eisendrath, series stars Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix will be joined by Proof, Inc's visualization supervisors Adam Coglan and Matt Perrin to discuss how they stepped up to the challenge of completing the season with partial animation after production was shut down due to the pandemic. Moderated by ET's Philiana Ng.

5:00 p.m.: LGBTQ Characters on Television - What's Next?

Jamie Chung (Once Upon A Time), Jamie Clayton (Roswell: New Mexico), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), J. August Richards (Council of Dads), Harry Shum, Jr. (Shadowhunters), Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star) discuss the past, present, and future of representation of LGBTQ characters on television in a Q&A session moderated by TV Guide's Jim Halterman.

Friday

10:00 a.m.: Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass - An Action Hero Career Retrospective

Actress and producer Charlize Theron reflects on portraying over two decades of action heroes, from Æon Flux to The Old Guard. In a lengthy retrospective Q&A moderated by IGN's Terri Schwartz, Theron discusses the evolution of the modern female action hero, the roles that inspired her and what drives her to constantly push her limits with fight training.

11:00 a.m.: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

C'mon grab your friends for a special return to the Land of Ooo and beyond. Join moderator Michaela Dietz (Steven Universe) as she shares all of the ba-nay-nay details about the BMO special from executive producer Adam Muto, Glory Curda, Olivia Olson and Niki Yang. Plus, stick around for a righteous sneak peek of the second special, Obsidian. It’s gonna be so spice!

11:00 a.m.: Vikings: A Look Back with The Lothbroks

Series showrunner, sole writer and executive producer Michael Hirst will join fan favorites Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen and Jordan Patrick Smith to discuss their favorite moments from the past six and a half seasons and treat fans to an exclusive clip from the second half of the sixth and final season of the series.

12:00 p.m.: Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series' upcoming sixth season, premiering later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

12:00 p.m.: Don't Look Deeper

Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, breakout star Helena Howard, director Catherine Hardwicke and co-creator Jeffrey Lieber discuss bringing the sci-fi thriller Don't Look Deeper to life for Quibi. Moderated by Collider's Perri Nemiroff.

12:00 p.m.: Infinity Train

The mysterious and compelling fan-favorite series pulls in for a triumphant return to Comic-Con this year. Climb aboard and join series creator Owen Dennis, supervising director Madeline Queripel and show writers Alex Horab, Lindsay Katai and Justin Michael as they look back on Books One and Two and reveal a sneak peek of Book Three, only on HBO Max.

1:00 p.m.: The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead will make its 11th Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting the season 10 finale episode, "A Certain Doom," which will air as a standalone episode later this year. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the season finale, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand and Paola Lazaro, among others.

2:00 p.m.: The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con debut as the third series in the wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the series' panel will feature TWDU Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive Producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt.

2:00 p.m.: I Am Not Okay with This - From the Page to the Screen!

Cartoonist Charles Forsman, director Jonathan Entwistle and actor Wyatt Oleff trace the evolution of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series back to its beginnings as an original graphic novel! Moderated by the book's editor and Fantagraphics associate publisher, Eric Reynolds.

3:00 p.m.: Helstrom

Talk about some family drama! Join Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy for one hell of a sneak-peek look and conversation around bringing this terror-filled comic to life as Hulu's next horror series. Moderated by IGN's Laura Prudom.

3:00 p.m.: HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel

Show creators of Robot Chicken, Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Black Dynamite, Lazor Wulf and Final Space share their favorite San Diego Comic-Con memories. Panelists include Seth Green, Matthew Senreich, Genndy Tartakovsky, Carl Jones, Henry Bonsu, and Olan Rogers.

3:00 p.m.: The Capture

Go behind the scenes with executive producers Ben Chanan and Rosie Alison and series stars, Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner, Ron Perlman, Laura Haddock and Famke Janssen. The Capture will be streaming exclusively on Peacock on July 15. Moderated by ET’s Philiana Ng.

4:00 p.m.: Bob's Burgers

Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.

4:00 p.m.: Crossing Swords

Crossing Swords creators John Harvatine IV and Tom Root are joined by cast members Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally and Yvette Nicole Brown to discuss the new adult animated series and give attendees an idea of what to expect for Season 2.

5:00 p.m.: TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites

This year's don't-miss lineup includes Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Lindsey Morgan and Richard Harmon (The 100), Robbie Amell (Upload), Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew), Alex Newell (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale, Katy Keene).

5:00 p.m.: Archer

Who says staying home is boring? Archer, FXX's award-winning animated comedy, returns for its 11th season later this year and follows Sterling Archer and his return to the spy world after a three-year coma. But first, join the voice cast of Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis for a lively discussion and the reveal of not-to-be-missed details about the new season!

Saturday

10:00 a.m.: Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Join creator, executive producer, director and writer Ann Druyan; host and acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; executive producer, director and writer Brannon Braga; executive producer Jason Clark; and visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun for a conversation about what is in store for the next chapter of Cosmos and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the series. Featuring an introduction by executive producer Seth MacFarlane and exclusive never-before-seen footage, this panel discussion illustrates why Cosmos has remained relevant for the last 40 years.

11:00 a.m.: The Simpsons

They'll never stop the Simpsons!. . .from appearing at Comic-con; this time on zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32!

12:00 p.m.: Bless the Harts

Join the Harts, in quarantine of course, for a Paint & Sip! Watch Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow try to recreate Bless The Harts characters while chatting about their favorite moments from season one, what they’re looking forward to in season two on FOX this Fall and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while drinking the show's favorite drink -- boxed wine!

12:00 p.m.: Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation. Moderated by Collider's Steven Weintraub.

12:00 p.m.: Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Join the creators & executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, director Bob Bowen and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy and Dee Bradley Baker as they share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+'s upcoming Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!

1:00 p.m.: American Dad!

Ever wanted to learn how to draw one of your favorite American Dad! characters? Now is your chance, join show supervising director Brent Woods as he teaches the cast and executive producers how to draw Roger. Grab a sketchbook and pens and learn to draw everyone’s favorite alien alongside Rachael MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker and EPs Nic Wegener and Joe Chandler as they chat about the current season and look toward the series' 300th episode airing on TBS this fall.

1:00 p.m. The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic, following seven of the military's best pilots as they become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, the panel will feature cast members Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock and James Lafferty, showrunner and executive producer Mark Lafferty and executive producer Jennifer Davisson.

1:00 p.m.: Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking

2:00 p.m.: Family Guy

Cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow celebrates 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, they'll take a look back at some of their favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in their 19th season premiering this fall on FOX!

2:00 p.m.: For All Mankind

Cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, and Krys Marshall gather for a thoughtful conversation looking back on season one of the Apple TV+ drama. Hosted by series creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the discussion will explore highlights from season one and feature an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated second season of this critically acclaimed series.

2:00pm: Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV

Watch Nisha Ganatra (Late Night, The High Note), Lauren Wolkstein (Cloak & Dagger, Queen Sugar), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), Zetna Fuentes (Jessica Jones, Cursed), and Alison Emilio (ReFrame) as they share their experiences and insights. Moderated by Leslie Combemale (creator of Women Rocking Hollywood).

3:00 p.m.: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens

Join the Fleet Science Center and executive producers, writers, and actors Elizabeth Henstridge and Joel Stoffer from Marvel's immensely popular TV show Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as they reveal how these stories came to life and discuss with San Diego scientists if they got the science right.

3:00 p.m.: Bill & Ted Face The Music

Cast Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot alongside writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson gather for a lively panel moderated by filmmaker and fan Kevin Smith.

3:00 p.m.: Brave New World

Join creator and showrunner David Wiener and cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Hannah John-Kamen, Nina Sosanya, Kylie Bunbury and Joseph Morgan for an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the making of Peacock’s highly anticipated new series.

4:00 p.m.: Lovecraft Country

Join the cast of HBO’s upcoming new genre-bending series for a panel with stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee and Courtney B. Vance. Entertainment Weekly's Sarah Rodman moderates.

4:00 p.m.: Stumptown

Stars Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, and Michael Ealy will be joined by executive producers Jason Richman, David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer and, graphic novel author Greg Rucka to answer your burning questions and discuss the cliffhangers from last season's finale plus all the action in store for the upcoming season.

5:00 p.m.: What We Do in the Shadows

A documentary-style look into the lives of four vampires and their loyal familiar who, in a surprising twist, is a descendant of famed vampire slayer Van Helsing. Join us in raising a glass of regular human alcohol beer to the sharp-toothed cast -- Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, Harvey Guillén -- and the creative team for a spirited discussion hosted by special guest, Haley Joel Osment.

5:00 p.m.: Wynonna Earp

After a long wait, a lot of Earping, and 68 Times Square billboards, Wynonna Earp is finally returning to SYFY. Join showrunner Emily Andras alongside cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga as they talk about the highly anticipated 4th season, show off their best impressions, challenge each other with a round of trivia, and share a sneak peek of the season 4 premiere episode!

6:00 p.m.: NOS4A2

NOS4A2 returns to Comic-Con for its second season, which kicked off on June 21. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Clark Collis, the panel will feature showrunner and executive producer Jami O’Brien, executive producer Joe Hill and cast member Zachary Quinto.

6:00 p.m.: An Evening with Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith talks Son-In-Lockdown, unveils a new Funko Pop, and drops the first look at his new film Killroy Was Here. Plus, Kevin chats about a new podcast he created with his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, and reveals how to get your very own Mooby's Cow Tipper.

Sunday

10:00 a.m.: Hoops

The star-studded voice cast of Hoops, a new adult animated series for Netflix launching this summer, gather for an irreverent-in-the-best-way conversation about coming together to make this show that follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King and A.D. Miles join creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A.

10:00 a.m.: Motherland: Fort Salem

Creator Eliot Laurence and the cast of Motherland: Fort Salem gather to discuss the epic first season and a look forward to season two, which expands the rich world we've come to know. Panelists from the fan-favorite series include Taylor Hickson, Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Demetria McKinney, Amalia Holm, and Lyne Renee. The conversation will be moderated by TVGuide.com's Lindsay MacDonald.

10:00 a.m.: First TMNT Film 30th Anniversary

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie presents a bit of history of the making of this iconic film with panel guests producer Kim Dawson, writer and ex-offico producer Bobby Herbeck, and moderated by The Old Turtle Den's creator Chris Castaneda.

11:00 a.m.: Next

Panelists will include creator and executive producer Manny Coto, John Slattery, Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow for a fascinating conversation about the new FOX series and how A.I. and technology infiltrates all of our lives, moderated by Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman.

12:00 p.m.: HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Summer Camp Island, Fungies, Tig N Seek, Esme & Roy

12:00 p.m.: The 100

1:00 p.m.: Looney Tunes Cartoons

Executive producer Pete Browngardt, supervising producer Alex Kirwan and art director Aaron Spurgeon join voice cast members Eric Bauza, Bob Bergen, Jeff Bergman and Candi Milo for the looniest and liveliest panel at the ’Con. The creative team will exclusively premiere an all-new cartoon and take fans into the process of bringing Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the other iconic Looney Tunes characters back to the screen.

1:00 p.m.: The Goldbergs

Stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, and Sam Lerner will be joined by executive producer Doug Robinson, and moderator Gerrad Hall of Entertainment Weekly to celebrate seven seasons of America's favorite 1980-something family along with a discussion about the upcoming season with a few surprises along the way.

1:00 p.m.: Writing for TV: From First Draft to Getting Staffed

Moderator Spiro Skentzos (Arrow) along with Bob Goodman (Elementary), Niceole Levy (Cloak & Dagger), Jaime Paglia (Eureka), and Letitia Baylor (manager, scripted content, NBCUniversal Networks) discuss navigating the TV spec terrain--including beginner's mistakes, what they look for in a writer and what it takes for you to write a killer spec that will stand above the crowd.

2:00 p.m.: A Conversation With Nathan Fillion

Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.