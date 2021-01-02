Comedian Larry Wilmore Mourns the Death of His Brother Marc After COVID-19 Battle

Larry Wilmore is in mourning. The comedian took to Twitter to pay tribute to his brother Marc Wilmore, who died on Saturday, at the age of 57, after a battle with COVID-19.

Larry took to Twitter to share the news, and honor his brother's memory with a heartfelt message.

"My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years," the Wilmore host wrote, alongside a photo of his brother.

"My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known," Larry continued. "I love you little brother."

Marc was best known as a TV writer, who worked on several shows, including the celebrated sketch comedy series In Living Color and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in the mid '90s.

Marc was also a writer and executive producer on the Netflix animated sitcom F Is for Family, as well as The Simpsons, which earned him an Emmy Award in 2008.