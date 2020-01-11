Colin Jost Debuts Wedding Ring on 'SNL' After Marrying Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost debuted his wedding ring on Saturday Night Live this weekend, a week after he and Scarlett Johansson tied the knot. The pair's nuptials were also called out by Jost's Weekend Update co-host Michael Che.

"I don't know what this world's gonna be after Tuesday," Che said, referring to the upcoming election on Tuesday. "I may never see you again, Colin. I mean, we might both get drafted in the race wars. It's not fair, you just married Scarlett Johansson. And I just bought an electric bike, we're both doing equally great."

Jost, 38, and Johansson, 35, married in an intimate ceremony last weekend, Meal on Wheels announced on Thursday. According to the organization, the pair were surrounded by their "immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."

This week's SNL began with another political cold open, but with no debates to lampoon, the sketch let Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden tell a scary story about polling.

"Good evening, America. It’s a spooky time filled with demons and darkness," Carrey’s Biden said. "Also, it’s Halloween. For some Trump voters, it’s the only day they’ll wear a mask."

"They say I’m eight points ahead. Poll numbers like that only go wrong once in a blue moon," he continued in the sketch parody of Edgar Allan Poe’s "The Raven," as a blue moon was shown outside Biden's window.

Missing in action this week was Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump (the actor spent Halloween with wife Hilaria and their kids, according to her Instagram), but as the last episode before Election Day, SNL still addressed the big day to come.

"You gotta vote, vote as many times as you can. Fill out every circle," host John Mulaney joked in his monologue. "If there's a page that says 'don't write here,' write anything you want -- that's your space as an American."

The comedian also addressed all that has happened since he last hosted the show on Feb. 21.

"What has happened since then?" cast member Ego Nwodim asked.

"A global pandemic that ruined everything," admitted Mulaney, who has hosted SNL four times in the last four seasons.

"John Mulaney, you cursed us!" Nwodim yelled.

"Yeah... sorry about that!" Mulaney said with a smile.

SNL airs live, coast-to-coast, on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.