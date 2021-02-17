Colin Jost Admits He Wasn't Much Help Planning His and Scarlett Johansson's Wedding (Exclusive)

Colin Jost knows when to play to his strengths and when to leave it to the professionals. The Saturday Night Light star tells ET's Lauren Zima that he was not super involved in the planning of his and Scarlett Johansson's wedding last October.

"I don't pretend to know much about things or have taste in things," Jost admits. "I'm very happy to rely on someone who has a lot better taste and knowledge of things. That's sort of what I've learned in general in my life. I've never been like, 'Oh, should I wear this shirt?' ...I never know, so I always would rather someone else tell me."

This isn't to say that the comedian left all the decisions up to Johansson, he was just thinking more about their marriage rather than their wedding.

"I never grew up imagining my dream wedding, like, this is what I want. I imagined my dream partner rather than my dream wedding," he says. "There's a lot of details to it that I just didn't even consider."

Jost notes that it was a "way bigger decision" to make Johansson his wife than the actual ceremony itself. "I was much happier about getting [that] right than any of the other," he shares.

As for what this first year of marriage has been like amid the coronavirus pandemic, he shares, "It seems like a good one. If you can make it through this situation, it seems like a very good sign."

Last fall, Jost, 38, and Johansson, 36, announced they got married by posting on the Instagram account of Meals on Wheels, which shared a pic of the Staten Island Ferry pulling the traditional wedding day aluminum cans with the caption, "Jost Married."

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC," read the caption. "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple."

Later this month, Jost, a Staten Island native, will be playing a groom again in the new live-action Tom and Jerry movie. The comedian assures fans of the classic cartoon characters that this film will "take them back in time."

"It will be a real escape for people right now. It's just fun and silly and there's real fun violence in it which I like between the characters," Jost says in praise of the fun flick, which also stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Rob Delaney. "I think that's what people really love about Tom and Jerry. I think everyone in it is really good. ...I think people will be psyched to live in that world for a while and not have to live in our own right now."

Tom and Jerry hits theaters and HBO Max on Feb. 26.