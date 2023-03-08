Cole Sprouse Talks Lili Reinhart Breakup, and Losing His Virginity at 14

Cole Sprouse opens up about his personal life in a way he never has before. The 30-year-old Riverdale star didn't hold back while appearing on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy With Alex Cooper podcast, touching on his past romances, the loss of his virginity during his Disney years, and his split from Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart.

Cole shared that he lost his virginity at 14 while he still had his Suite Life of Zack & Cody "bowl cut."

"I had a bowl cut and I looked like a little Dutch girl," he quipped of himself and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse.

He shared that he was on a family trip to Florida when the moment happened, meeting an older girl at the hotel.

After making out the first night of the trip, Cole noted that on the second night, they took things up a notch.

"We were down at the beach on some chaise lounges and I looked at her, my heart was beating, and I finally mustered up the courage to deliver a line that my brother has never, ever let down from me," Cole shared. "I looked around and I was like, 'So, are you DTF?' She goes, 'What?' And I go, 'You know, down to f**k?' I was 14. She looked at me and she was like, 'Sure.'"

He said he texted Dylan and their friend who were all sharing a hotel room and he told them he needed the room. They ran into each other in the hallway of the hotel, and the exchange was memorable.

"My brother just looks at me and he goes, 'What the f**k are we supposed to do?' I looked at him and I said another line that he's never forgiven me for. I go, 'I don't know, go play chess or something,'" Cole quipped.

He shared that his first time "lasted about 20 seconds" and that he "never talked" to the girl again.

But Cole claimed that after the encounter he became a "serial monogamist."

Dylan and Cole Sprouse in 2006 Brian Ach/WireImage

"I ended up regretting it a little bit afterwards because I hadn't made it special at all," Cole shared. "I sort of got it out of the way."

He added that he lost his virginity before Dylan, jokingly adding, "In very many ways he looked at me and was like, 'Well, I'm not doing that.'"

Cole spoke about the sexual side to his past relationships, noting that if his exes were all in a room together, they'd probably agree "that most of my relationships had a stronger sexual foundation than an emotional foundation, for sure."

The Disney Channel alum claimed that "almost every single one" of his former girlfriends cheated on him, though he clarified that it was mainly "emotional" cheating, though his first girlfriend allegedly cheated on him physically.

He confirmed with host Cooper that this "emotional" cheating came in the form of his exes texting other people.

"I literally don't blame any of my partners for anything that's happened, ever, ever, ever. I think it takes two to tango in any relationship," he said. "I was also younger and stupid and not the greatest partner either. I was no saint."

The Riverdale star addressed his 2020 breakup with Reinhart, a topic that he's mostly kept quiet on in the years since.

"It was really hard. It was really hard for both of us," he said of the split. "I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other in that."

Of their current relationship, Cole said that he and Reinhart are "good friends now" and that they "work really well together."

The CW

He added that he was "grateful" he went through the overnight success of the CW show with Reinhart, noting, "We really leaned on each other. ...I think we did the best we could, really."

He also said that he stayed in the three-year relationship longer than he would have due to them working together on the show.

"I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left a little earlier, but I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me," he said. "I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation."

He also regretted taking a stance for his privacy and not announcing the breakup when it happened. This led to cheating rumors surrounding him when, in reality, Cole said he was single while dating other women.

"That gray area created a lot of rumor and gossip that affected me and my mental health quite a bit afterwards," he said.

Though he first claimed the split was "mutual," Cole backtracked when Cooper called him out for the use of the word.

"I left, I did. But to be honest, when you're in a relationship for that long and someone leaves, it's not someone's like, 'What?!' It's not a surprise," he explained. "I don't like to say, 'Oh, I split!'"

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for InStyle

As for his current relationship with girlfriend Ari Fournier, Cole raved about the model.

"The current relationship I'm in has woke me up to what real compatibility and trust looks like in a way that I have never had before," he shared. "It's been two years and some change and it's felt like a week... It's been incredible. I've never experienced this level of compatibility and it's made me look back on my youth and go, 'Well, you really didn't know,' which is nuts."

He said that the romance led him to get sober more than a year ago, "which has been really great for me"

Fournier is a fan of popular podcast, which led Cole to be "allowed" to tape his episode on Valentine's Day.