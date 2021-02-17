Coach Outlet Sale: Save 70% Off Coach Reserve Styles

Drop everything: the Coach Outlet is having a sale -- and it's offering items in its Coach Reserve (including chic leather bags) at 70% off.

If you're the type of shopper who never shies away from a good deal, this is the sale to shop. The Coach Reserve includes a range of products -- from sleek, glovetanned leather handbags to timeless backpacks, wallets and accessories -- available in limited quantities that come straight from the fashion label's retail stores. And since these pieces are marked down for a fraction of the price, this is your chance to get in on pieces you've been eyeing all season.

There are plenty of options to choose from in this epic sale. But if there's one area of the Coach Reserve worth browsing, it's the handbags. That said, if you aren't sure where to start, let us help you.

ET Style paged through the Coach Reserve section at the Coach Outlet to find the best handbags to add to your closet. From stylish options to dress up your ensembles for spring to statement-making pieces to add some extra oomph to your outfit, there's bound to be an option for your wardrobe -- no matter what you have planned for this season.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Coach Outlet sale below.

Coach

Just in time for spring, this easy and effortless crossbody bag will add a touch of lightness to your outfits.

$135 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $450)

Coach Outlet

Grab this textured tote -- which features beautiful glovetanned leather -- for your everyday handbag collection.

$225 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $850)

Coach Outlet

Want a smaller purse that'll make a major impact? This is the style for you. Act fast though, this style is starting to sell out.

$165 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $550)

Coach Outlet

You'll never go wrong with a sleek, genuine snakeskin purse -- especially when it comes in glossy black.

$195 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $650)

Coach Outlet

Want something that feels both polished and casual? Opt for a slouchy hobo style like this one, which is perfect for everyday occasions.

$209 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $695)

Coach Outlet

If you're looking for an easy-to-carry tote that'll act as your everyday purse, this is it.

$149 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $495)

Coach Outlet

Whether you're looking for something to carry your daily essentials, or you want to get someone a timeless tote as a thoughtful gift, you won't go wrong with this style.

$119 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $395)

Coach

Don't let the woven details allow you to think otherwise -- this is a bag that'll go with everything you own.

$113 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $325)

Coach Outlet

Based on an archival style from the '70s, this belt bag comes with an attachable chain strap for when you want to convert it to a crossbody bag.

$68 AT COACH OUTLET (REGULARLY $225)