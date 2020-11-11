CMA Awards 2020: The Complete Winners List

The biggest names in country music are being recognized! Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, the 2020 CMA Awards are tonight, but two winners have already been announced!
Leading the nominations is Miranda Lambert, who became the most-nominated female artist in CMA history this year and is already a winner. Other multi-nominees at this year's show include Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood.
The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT on ABC. The show will air 7 p.m. local time for Mountain Time viewers and 8 p.m. local time PT.
Check back through tonight to see all of the winners, which will be bolded as they're announced.
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Director: Patrick Tracy
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Director: Trey Fanjoy
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
Director: Justin Clough
“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Director: Sam Siske
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Director: David Coleman
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
Producer: Dann Huff
“I Hope You're Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Producer: busbee
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
Producer: Greg Kurstin
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
Producer: Jay Joyce
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
Producer: Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
Never Will – Ashley McBryde
Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“Bluebird”
Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I'm Leaving”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You're Happy Now”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine”
Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
RELATED CONTENT: