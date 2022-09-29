Clooney Foundation for Justice 2022 Albie Awards: All the Glamorous Celebs in Attendance

The stars were out in New York City on Thursday! Everyone from Julia Roberts to Lori Harvey to Meryl Streep stepped out for the Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, which was put on by George and Amal's Clooney Foundation for Justice.
The event, which was named after Justice Albie Sachs, who worked to end apartheid in South Africa, honored courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do.
At Thursday's inaugural ceremony, those being recognized include Sachs with a lifetime achievement award; Maria Ressa with the Justice For Journalists award; iAct, an organization that supports survivors of genocide in refugee camps, with the Justice For Survivors award; Belarusian human rights group Viasna with the Justice For Democracy Defenders award; and Dr. Josephine Kulea of the Samburu Girls Foundation, a Kenyan-based organization, with the Justice For Women award.
"We believe that justice must be waged -- it doesn’t just happen. So when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work, or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators," the Clooneys previously said in a press release. "The Albie Awards add a new dimension to our work at CFJ: they are a way to shine a protective light on the many courageous individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice."
Keep scrolling to see all the A-listers who attended the event.
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley
Drew Barrymore, host of The Drew Barrymore Show
Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan
CFJ's Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Dominic Cooper of Mamma Mia fame
Zoey Deutch, star of Not Okay
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor
Businessman Rande Gerber and model Cindy Crawford
Model Lori Harvey
Actor Ethan Hawke and his wife of nearly 15 years, Ryan Shawhughes
Actor Oscar Isaac and his wife of five years, Elvira Lind
CBS News' Gayle King
Actor John Krasinski
Singer Dua Lipa
Law & Order star Stephanie March
The Good Wife's Julianna Margulies
Camila Morrone, model and actress
Last Week Tonight's John Oliver and his wife of more than a decade, Kate Norley
Actress Julia Roberts
Comedian Phoebe Robinson
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross
Journalist Diane Sawyer
Actress Meryl Streep, with her daughter, Grace Gummer, and son-in-law, Mark Ronson
Designer Donatella Versace
Actress Alfre Woodard
