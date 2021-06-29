'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Is on the Loose in NYC in New Live-Action Trailer

First there was Babe, pig in the city, now it'sClifford the Big Red Dog! That's right, everyone's favorite oversized pet is getting a live-action adventure right in the heart of New York City.

In the newly released trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) and her Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) find a sweet puppy. But as the narrator implies, he's got some magic in him.

"There is magic all around us. There can be times it's hard to find, but sometimes the magic finds us," the narrator says in the new clip.

Emily Elizabeth asks Mr. Birdwell (John Cleese) just how big her dog will get.

"That depends, doesn't it?" he replies.

"On what?" Emily Elizabeth asks.

"On how much you love him," he replies.

Apparently she loves him quite a bit as the bright red pup grows to be massive, consequently getting into his fair share of scrapes along the way.

The film also stars Tony Hale, Horatio Sanz, David Alan Grier, and Kenan Thompson.

Clifford the Big Red Dog will be released in theaters Sept. 17.