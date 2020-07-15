Clarisonic Is Closing Business: Save 50% on All Products

Clarisonic is closing up shop. The beauty device brand announced on Tuesday it will be shuttering its business on Sept. 30.

With the news, Clarisonic is having a liquidation sale -- offering 50% off on all products on the Clarisonic website and authorized retailers, Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty, while supplies last.

In the announcement post on Instagram, the brand states, "After more than a decade of game-changing innovation and industry-leading technology, the Clarisonic brand will be shutting down on September 30, 2020."

"We want to thank all of our loyal customers, dermatologists, and retail partners who have helped put this brand on the map. It has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all these years," Clarisonic adds.

Clarisonic launched its first skincare device in 2004. The brand's most popular device is the Mia facial cleansing brush. The brand was acquired by L'Oreal in 2011. According to the FAQ section on the Clarisonic website, warranties will be honored through Oct. 31, 2022 for products purchased before the closure date and registered before Oct. 31, depending on the warranty period of the device.