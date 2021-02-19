Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Not Back Together After Dinner Date, Source Says

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss haven't rekindled their romance.

Despite their recent outings, a source tells ET that the Bachelorette alums are not back together, though they still care deeply about each other and enjoy each other’s company.

They are not jumping back into a serious relationship or back to being engaged, the source adds.

The pair made headlines earlier this week when they posted pics on their Instagram Story of a dinner out. While only the food, not the former couple, appeared in the shots, it did seem as if they were dining together.

Additionally, on Thursday, Dale gushed on Instagram that he has "a lot to smile about lately."

Instagram

Instagram

Earlier this month, the former couple was spotted holding hands in Venice, Florida. Dale first announced their split in January, just five months after he popped the question on The Bachelorette.

Following the split, Clare admitted that she's been "struggling pretty bad." Meanwhile, Dale said that he feels "f**king wrecked" over the breakup, adding that he's felt "so many emotions, so much guilt, but also so much confusion, so much hurt."