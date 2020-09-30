Clare Bronfman Sentenced to Nearly 7 Years in Prison in NXIVM ‘Sex Cult’ Case

A wealthy benefactor of Keith Raniere, the disgraced leader of a self-improvement group in upstate New York who was convicted of turning women into sex slaves branded with his initials, was sentenced Wednesday to almost seven years in prison in the federal conspiracy case.



Seagram's liquor fortune heir Clare Bronfman was taken into custody to begin her 81-month sentence immediately after her appearance in federal court in Brooklyn.



Bronfman, 41, admitted in a guilty plea last year that she harbored someone who was living in the U.S. illegally for unpaid "labor and services" and that she committed credit card fraud on behalf of Raniere, leader of the group called NXIVM.



In a letter to the court last month, Bronfman wrote that she "never meant to hurt anyone, however I have and for this I am deeply sorry." Still, she said that she couldn't disavow Raniere because "NXIVM and Keith greatly changed my life for the better."



At trial, prosecutors told jurors the 60-year-old Raniere's organization, NXIVM — pronounced NEHK-see-uhm — operated like a cult whose members called him "Vanguard." To honor him, the group formed a secret sorority comprised of brainwashed female "slaves" who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him, the prosecutors said.