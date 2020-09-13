Claire Holt Gives Birth to Second Child

Congrats to Claire Holt! The former Vampire Diaries star is a mom of two, she revealed on Sunday. Holt and her husband, Andrew Joblon, welcomed a baby girl named Elle. She gave birth to their first child, son James, in March 2019.

"She’s here. Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts. We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother," Holt wrote on Instagram, alongside a precious photo of herself giving baby Elle a kiss.

Stars like Erin Foster and Amanda Seyfried sent Holt their well wishes.

Holt announced she was expecting her second child in April, shortly after her son's first birthday. "Grateful for this little ray of sunshine in an uncertain time ❤️," the 32-year-old actress captioned the snap.

A month before Elle's birth, Holt opened up about her feelings of anxiety about becoming a mom of two in the middle of a pandemic.

"I’m excited to meet this little girl but I’m SO anxious about losing it again. The recovery, sleep deprivation, feedings, 2 kids 17 months apart, a pandemic... It’s a lot. I know how lucky I am and I know each stage is temporary, but I’m still feeling stressed about how I’ll cope mentally. I think it’s important to share that I have always had help. I never want to pretend that I do it on my own (I am completely in awe of women who do). That being said, I still felt overwhelmed, embarrassed/guilty that I was struggling, and not at all like myself after I gave birth," she wrote at the time. "Did anyone have a totally different postpartum experience the second time? Tips?"

