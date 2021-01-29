Cicely Tyson Dead at 96: Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes and More Pay Tribute

Cicely Tyson is being remembered by her former colleagues, fans, friends and family. The iconic Emmy-winning actress died on Thursday at the age of 96.

"With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon," Tyson's family said, via her manager, Larry Thompson. "At this time, please allow the family their privacy. A formal statement and details will follow."

As news broke of her death, Shonda Rhimes, who worked with Tyson on How to Get Away With Murder, tweeted, "I really need this not to be true." She also retweeted Netflix's message, which reads: "A force in her industry who opened the door for so many to follow. There will never be another with the poise, class, and talent of Cicely Tyson. Rest in power."

In an Instagram post, Rhimes added, "She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson."

I really need this not to be true — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2021

A force in her industry who opened the door for so many to follow. There will never be another with the poise, class, and talent of Cicely Tyson.



Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/z9N72BLdUh — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2021

Tyler Perry also posted a heartfelt and lengthy tribute.

Zendaya posted a stunning black-and-white photo of Tyson, expressing her sadness. "This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power," the actress wrote.

See more tributes below:

Incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Cicely Tyson. She was a true icon in many ways. Whenever you were graced to be in her presence it was an unforgettable blessing. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/9ef3pc6hO7 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 29, 2021

We have lost a visionary, a leader, a lover, an author, an ICON, and one of the most talented actresses the world has ever seen. A life, a career, a fire to celebrated forevermore! #RIPCicelyTyson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Oh57mlbGoZ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 29, 2021

Greatness incarnate. I’m so grateful I got to see her perform live... Thank you dear Cicely for shining so bright and full every day for us all. #LegendsNeverDie https://t.co/ZdQoTGo7vL — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 29, 2021

I admired her, I looked up to her, and I marveled at her. I’m so glad she lived to see her memoir published just two days ago. Life is so frickin' fragile. #ripcicelytyson — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 29, 2021

There’s probably no better a way to honor Cicely Tyson, than by learning her story.



Just as I Am: A Memoir https://t.co/r6jBLqzjei #Amazon — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) January 29, 2021

Early in her career, Cicely Tyson promised herself that she would only portray strong women. Harriet Tubman. Coretta Scott King. Miss Jane Pittman, and so many others. An Honorary Oscar winner in 2019 for her extraordinary body of work, she led by example and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/OLW8LGUhml — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 29, 2021

America has had a lot of great actresses, but none greater than Cicely Tyson. Rest in Power ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fm73m2LVSm — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson: “We fought for everything.” And we thank you for it. Here’s part of my interview with the legendary ⁦@IAmCicelyTyson⁩ #RIP #CicelyTyson https://t.co/GmmNK1SvR0 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 29, 2021

This one cuts deep. @IAmCicelyTyson was my first screen Mom.. Elegance, warmth, beauty, wisdom, style and abundant grace. She was as regal as they come. An artist of the highest order, I will love her forever... ♥️ RIP pic.twitter.com/69Awj7qI8o — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 29, 2021

RIP Cicely Tyson — Todrick Hall (@todrick) January 29, 2021

We’ve lost one of the all-time greats. RIP Cicely Tyson. — Kemp Powers (@Powerkeni) January 29, 2021

The King Center joins the world in remembering the life and legacy of #CicelyTyson. Trailblazer is not a sufficient description. What a legendary artist, sage and matriarch. We salute her. Rest in power, Lady Cicely. pic.twitter.com/aLAc8HgrCR — The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) January 29, 2021

Stunned to hear that Cicely Tyson had joined the ancestors. Words like “trailblazer,” “genius,” and “legend” are shamefully insufficient when describing Ms. Tyson. May she rest in perfect peace. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 29, 2021

So many great stories about Cicely Tyson! Whew: that lady was amazing. While shooting a doc on her in Spanish Harlem—people kept stopping their cars! In the street! To hop out and say hi! Old people. Teenagers. Middle aged fans. “Ciss-el-lee” they’d chant as she’d walk by! — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 29, 2021

Legend. Rest in Paradise Queen. Thank you for kicking doors down for girls like me. #CicelyTyson https://t.co/BzLlLfyaIb — Tika Sumpter (@iamtikasumpter) January 29, 2021

Condolences to the Tyson family. 💔 May she Rest In Peace. https://t.co/v6gFGe2i2q — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 29, 2021

a woman of immense dignity, grace, incredible talent. a life packed with layers of greatness. i named my daughter after her @IAmCicelyTyson https://t.co/ODIckQHYtk — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) January 29, 2021

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Tyson's death comes a day after Oscar-winner actress Cloris Leachman died at the age of 94. For more on her passing, watch below.