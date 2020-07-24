Ciara Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Russell Wilson and Shares Video From Delivery Room

Congratulations to Ciara and Russell Wilson!

The 34-year-old singer gave birth to their second child together, a baby boy, on Thursday and shared a video on Instagram from the delivery room where she sang "Happy Birthday" to the newborn. She also revealed their son's name.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz. ❤️ 👶🏽," Ciara wrote.

Wilson also shared a of him with Ciara and the new addition to their family.

The latest addition to the family joins their 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Ciara's 5-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiance, rapper Future.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since July 2016. She announced she was expecting her third child in January with a stunning picture of her baby bump taken by the NFL quarterback. When ET spoke with the singer back in July 2019, she said she definitely wanted more children with 31-year-old Wilson.



"I love being a mom," she said. "It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And it'll happen at the perfect time."

In April, the couple revealed they were having a baby boy with an adorable video.

ET spoke with Ciara via video chat in May, when she talked about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I got the news that Russ and I could not to do our ultrasound together and he had to literally wait in the car, and we FaceTimed in the car and I was in the doctor’s office, that was, like, a really significant moment, I think, in all of this that really marked the time of where I am in my life as a pregnant woman," she said. "I could not help but think about everything else."

"And you start hearing these stories about moms not being able to give birth with their partner," she continued. "They stopped that immediately to my understanding, but the amount of people that come to the hospital during the birth has been limited. So Russ is going to be not only dad but the videographer and the photographer. He is going to be everything online. But, you know, we are figuring it all out and I'm just really big on trying to find positivity in the mix of a moment that could be negative or feel heavy. I am always trying to find a way to get to that, so I have not been worried as much as I probably could have."

She did say she was grateful for all the extra time she was getting to spend with her husband amid social distancing.

"We're appreciating this time that we're having together in quarantine," she said. "It's a very surreal and unique time, but I do believe there's a silver lining in all of it. There's one really beautiful thing that's come out of this, it's us spending the time we're having, because normally he'd be in training right now."

"He's stuck with me and I'm stuck with him," she jokingly added. "But it's amazing, and honestly, it's not as abnormal for us. We never get time like this, you know. That's just the way our schedules are designed. Even if I was staying at home, he'd be out doing football. So it's a very, very sweet time and, you know, it's sweet to have this time in the midst of it all."

