Ciara Celebrates 'Selfless, Loving' Husband Russell Wilson After He Wins NFL Man of the Year Honor

Ciara is celebrating her husband, Russell Wilson. The "Level Up" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a heartfelt message praising Russell, who was named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

"You're the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart," Ciara wrote alongside a shot of herself and Russell with his award. "It's one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I'm so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others!"

"Proud to call you my Husband. Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family," she added. "I love you so much @DangeRussWilson! Congratulations on the Walter Payton MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD Babe! You really are That Man!"

Wilson also shared photos of his award on Instagram. "Love Changes Things," he captioned a pic of himself and Ciara.

"Grateful!!! Why Not You! #WPMOY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾," he added alongside another snap.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is given to a player that demonstrates "outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on it," according to the league.

In his acceptance speech on Saturday, Russell shared a message to his late father, Harrison Wilson III.

"Dad, I know one of your favorite athletes of all-time was Walter Payton. The player he was, but more importantly the man he was, the leader, the giver, the person. Man, Dad, I wish you were here for this award," he said. "This moment. Dad, I can remember you telling me in the car one day, 'Son, love changes things.' Well, dad, you were right. I wish you were here to tell the world that in the toughest of times. 2020 was the most difficult time in history."

"To America, to the world, love is patient, love is kind, love changes things. The great Walter Payton once said, 'We are stronger together than we are alone.' Dad, I think Walter was right. To the young boy or girl who has a dream, who wants to make a difference. Remember this one thing, love always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always persevere. Love changes things. Thank you," he shared.

