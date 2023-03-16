Ciara Calls Out 'Selective Outrage' Following Criticism Over Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look

Ciara is giving the people something to talk about. On Thursday, the "Goodies" singer took to TikTok to respond to the people who had comments about her look at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

"Selective outrage 😭," the 37-year-old captioned the video.

In the clip, the "Level Up" singer walked around her living room draped in a blanket that covered her entire body except for her head, while a voiceover of photographers on a red carpet plays.

Fans of the star took to the comments to support the singer.

"Ciara reminding the masses, that she’s that girl, always been that girl and will forever be THAT GIRL! My Queen purrrr 💅🏾 🤟🏾," one fan wrote.

"Haters gonna hate. You looked beautiful 🤎🤎," another user wrote.

Other users got in on the joke.

What is the designer? Beddingciara?," a user hilariously added.

"Bed couture," another user quipped.

Michael TRAN / AFP

Ciara's video follows the comments she received after Sunday, where she wore a barely-there dress by Dundas. The design was a haltered crosshatched down with a plunging neckline and crystal embellishments. The star unapologetically left little to the imagination as the back part of the dress put her full back on display.

Adding to the look, Ciara wore a pair of long black gloves and Cartier jewelry. One person who didn't have a problem with the look was her husband, Russell Wilson, who walked alongside her on the carpet during the event.

The NFL star showed a little skin himself as he coordinated with his wife in an all-black shirtless suit and pants combo.

On Wednesday, Ciara showed a little more skin in an Instagram post.

"Get that money sis, keep them on they tip 📞," she captioned the pictures of her rocking a black bodysuit and heels as she stands on a bed.

Ciara's outing comes after she and Wilson gave back to the community. The The couple recently visited Everglades Correctional Institution in Miami, Florida the organization, God Behind Bars, where they not only read a sermon to the 300 incarcerated men at the prison's chapel, but also sang with the inmates.