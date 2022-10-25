'Chucky' Sneak Peek: Sutton Stracke Jokes About Forensic Detectives With Jennifer Tilly (Exclusive)

In this "very special episode of Chucky" titled "Death on Denial," Tiffany (Tilly) is at the center of a "surprise intervention conducted by several of Jennifer Tilly's loved ones, who are concerned about their old friend's odd behavior." Among the guests are Stracke, sister Meg Tilly as well as her former Bound co-stars, Gina Gershon and Joe Pantoliano.

Playing a heightened version of herself, Stracke (aka "Fancy Drew") makes reference to the previous season of her Bravo reality series, when she told another housewife they needed to hire forensic detectives to get to the bottom of legal issues.

"Jen, this is Beverly Hills. Almost all crimes are always about money," Stracke insists, when Tilly asks why need to get forensics detectives involved.

While speaking to ET, Tilly opened up about the meta episode. "It's sort of a parody of those Agatha Christie movies from the '70s, when we had like a million stars and it was [creator] Don Mancini's idea to bring everybody in," she said of getting all her real-life friends to participate here.

"My friend, Sutton Stracke, from Real Housewives is playing Sutton Stracke from Real Housewives. It was so much fun," Tilly continued, revealing that Mancini is also "obsessed with the movie Bound. There's a lot of Bound in the Chucky movies and also the first season of Chucky. So, I was reunited with Joey and Gina."

Stracke’s guest-starring role on Chucky, meanwhile, comes after Tilly first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although she made a brief cameo on the Bravo series, the actress previously told ET not to expect to see more of her. "I don’t think I could be a regular," Tilly said. "What I love about the show is that those girls are made of steel. I don’t think I can take it. I’m too sensitive."

That said, she is a Housewives "superfan" and loves watching her friend take on the other women. "I love that Sutton’s on the show because I get the dirt ahead of time," Tilly teased.

Chucky airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA and SyFy.