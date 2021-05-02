Christopher Plummer Dead at 91: Julie Andrews, Chris Evans and More React

Hollywood is mourning a true legend. Christopher Plummer died on Friday at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, his manager confirmed to ET, and stars took to social media to mourn the beloved actor.
Over his more than 60-year career, Plummer had dozens of credits in TV, film and theater, including The Sound of Music, Inside Man, A Ghost in Monte Carlo, A Beautiful Mind, National Treasure and Beginners, which earned Plummer a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012.
Plummer's The Sound of Music co-star, Julie Andrews, said she lost a cherished friend in a statement to ET.
"The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," the statement reads. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda."
Meanwhile, Chris Evans, who starred with Plummer in the critically acclaimed Knives Out, said he was heartbroken.
"What an unbelievable loss," he tweeted. "Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. 💙💙💙."
Another of Plummer's Knives Out co-stars, Ana de Armas, Instagrammed sweet pictures of them together on set.
"My heart is broken, my dear Chris," she wrote. "I feel your loss deep inside. How lucky was I having you next to me in what’s been one the best experiences of my career. Thank you always for your laughter, your warmth, your talent, your stories about Marilyn, the vitamins when I got sick, your patience, your partnership and your company. I will always think of you with love and admiration. Rest In Peace. ♥️🙏🏻."
Jamie Lee Curtis, another star of Knives Out, paid tribute as well, writing on Instagram, "I made this portrait of Christopher Plummer the first day of filming @knivesout As I played his eldest child I wanted to connect a moment with him and I sat in the little study that he had as a room to wait in and we talked. I had very little work with him but we made a lovely connection. His work in that movie is full of life, love and longing. A beautiful portrayal. Honored to have been able to work with him. A warm Aloha, Christopher."
Knives Out director Rian Johnson wrote, "RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him."
In a statement to ET on Friday, Plummer's longtime friend and manager of 46 years, Lou Pitt, confirmed the sad news of his death.
"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," the statement reads. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."
