Christine Quinn Exits 'Selling Sunset' Ahead of Season 6, Will Not Return for Season 7

Christine Quinn is leaving Selling Sunset. The real estate agent will not return to the Netflix series for season 6 or 7, ET has learned.

The reality star recently signed with IMG Models, and is already booking modeling and appearance gigs at fashion events, TMZ reported, after breaking the news of Quinn's Selling Sunset exit.

Throughout Quinn's Selling Sunset tenure, she stirred up her fair share of drama, first with Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young, and most recently with Emma Hernan. On season 5 of Selling Sunset, Hernan claimed that Quinn offered a client $5,000 to stop working with her, which the latter woman has denied.

On the show's May reunion special, Jason Oppenheim said that, "right now, there's not a place for [Quinn] at the Oppenheim Group."

"Now, in the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding on her perspective on things, if she changes her behavior, if she brings in a big listing, there's a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group," he said, "but right now, there is no place."

Controversy continued to swirl the next month, when a source told ET that Quinn wasn't invited to the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, despite being nominated in the Best Fight category.

Then, in a July interview with The New York Times, Quinn didn't confirm her Selling Sunset exit, but did note that she had departed The Oppenheim Group in favor of her own firm. As such, she quipped, "Hulu, give me a call."

As for the drama she brought to the show, Quinn said she was the only member of the cast "that understood the assignment."

She added, "I was the only one that said, 'Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.'"