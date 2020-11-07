Christina Perri Is Pregnant With Second Child 6 Months After Having a Miscarriage

Christina Perri is pregnant! Six months after the "Jar of Hearts" singer revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage, Perri, 33, announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile. The couple is already parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Carmella.

To share the exciting news, Perri shared a handful of photos of her little one at the beach, wearing a shirt with a rainbow that reads "Big sister to be." A rainbow can be seen in the distance.

"Carmella is gonna be a big sister!!! our rainbow baby is coming in january 🌈," the "A Thousand Years" songstress captioned her shots.

In January, Perri shared that she had miscarried at 11 weeks. She and her husband were about to tell their parents that they were expecting, when the miscarriage happened.

"We were only one week away from sharing the news so I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story and stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame," she wrote on her Instagram at the time.

She continued by saying that she is "so sad, but not ashamed." "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are making life and at healing," she wrote. "To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."

Perri and Costabile tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed their daughter a month later in January 2018.

Following Carmella's birth, Perri revealed that she had suffered from postpartum depression. She opened up to ET in March 2019 about leaning on her fans amid her struggle.

"I was suffering from postpartum symptoms, which happens to really every woman that gives birth. They go through a variety of symptoms -- in some, it's a 10 and some it's a three -- but every woman sort of has these hormonal imbalances," she explained. "For me, the beginning was fine but then when I quit breastfeeding, I hit all of the postpartum symptoms."

Hear more in the video below.