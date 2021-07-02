Christina Perri Gives Emotional Update Months After Her Pregnancy Loss: 'I Thought I Would Never Be OK'

Christina Perri is taking things day by day after her pregnancy loss.

The 34-year-old singer shared an emotional update on her grieving process, seven months after the death of her daughter. On her Instagram Story, Perri wrote a lengthy post about how she's been doing, alongside a photo of herself by the ocean.

"When we lost our daughter last November I thought I would never be OK again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't," the "A Thousand Years" singer began. "But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. How to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards."

"It was so challenging and exhausting, but I can't share enough about the power of inner work and healing," she continued, adding that one day she will tell people the whole story. "It's a doozy. I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be OK. And it was true. We made it here and we are OK."

Instagram Story

Perri shared in November that her daughter was "born silent," about two weeks after she was hospitalized with pregnancy complications. Perri and husband Paul Costabile are parents to 3-year-old daughter, Carmella.

The following month, Perri said that she would be taking time away from social media to heal after losing her baby daughter.

Their devastating pregnancy loss came after she also suffered a miscarriage in January 2020. At the time, Perri said she was 11 weeks along and was a week away from sharing the news with her family and friends.

"I feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story and stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame," she wrote, adding that she was "so sad, but not ashamed."

"I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are making life and at healing," Perri expressed. "To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."