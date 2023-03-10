Christina Hendricks Is Engaged to George Bianchini

Congratulations are in order for Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini. The happy couple is now engaged!

The Mad Men star took to Instagram on Friday and announced they "proposed to each other and we said yes!!!" Alongside a photo of the couple dressed to the nines, Hendricks added in her caption, "I will love and care for him forever. @steadig."

Hendricks and Bianchini met while on the set of NBC's Good Girls, in which she starred as Elizabeth "Beth" Boland for four seasons from 2018 to 2021. Bianchini worked as a camera operator for the series.

Hendricks' Mad Men co-star, January Jones (who played Betty Draper on the hit AMC series), expressed excitement in the comments section writing, "Yayayayayayay!!!!!❤️❤️❤️."

2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings also chimed in with, "Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Not much else is known about Hendricks' new fiancé, whose last appearance on her Instagram account came in November.

The engagement comes just over three years after she filed for divorce from Geoffrey Arend back in December 2019, two months after announcing their split and after 10 years of marriage.

Prior to her filing, the former couple shared a joint statement to social media announcing that they were splitting amicably.

"Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities," the statement read. "Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."