Christina Hall and Ant Anstead Settle Custody Battle Over Son Hudson

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have settled their custody case. After a contentious back-and-forth, the exes, who were married from 2018 to 2021, came to a joint legal and physical custody agreement for their 3-year-old son, Hudson, last month, according to court docs obtained by ET.

On even-numbered years, Hall will have Hudson from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving until school drop off the Monday after the holiday, according to the docs. Anstead will have Hudson on the same schedule on odd-numbered years, the docs show.

For Christmas, Anstead will have Hudson from Dec. 23 at 5:00 p.m. until Dec. 25 at 11:00 a.m. on even-numbered years and Hall will have the child for the same time on odd-numbered years, per the docs.

Every year, Anstead and Hall will each have a seven-day vacation time during Hudson's three-week winter break, so long as they communicate their plan by Dec. 1, the docs show. If a conflict arises, Anstead will get priority in odd-numbered years and Hall will have first pick in even-numbered years, according to the docs.

When it comes to Easter, a period that the docs define as from 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday to 10 a.m. the next morning, Anstead will have Hudson on even-numbered years and Hall will have him on odd-numbered years.

As for July 4, a period that the docs define as from 9 a.m. on the holiday to 10 a.m. the next morning, Anstead will have Hudson on odd-numbered years and Hall will have him on even-numbered years.

And then there's Halloween, a period that the docs define as from 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 to 10 a.m. the next morning, Anstead will have Hudson on even-numbered years and Hall will have him on odd-numbered years.

The docs also show that the exes agreed on where to send Hudson to preschool, but have yet to come to a decision on where he'll attend kindergarten.

Now that an agreement has been reached, the scheduled trial for March 2023 has been taken off the calendar, per the docs.

