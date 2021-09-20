Christina Haack Announces Engagement to Joshua Hall

Christina Haack is engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall. The 38-year-old Flip or Flop star announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday.

Haack shared romantic pictures of the two on the beach, and in one picture, she flashes a sizable ring. She let her emojis, including an engagement ring one, do the talking.

"❤️♾🔒🗝 💍," she posted alongside the romantic shots.

Her Instagram bio now also reads, "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."

ET has reached out to Haack's rep for comment.

"The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake," she wrote in part. "I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions... So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -- I'll do what I want."

She recently celebrated Hall's birthday with a tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday baby," she wrote. "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It’s a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success."

When ET spoke with Haack's ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa, and his fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, in July, the couple said they had met Hall.

Young said at the time that Hall "seems like" a good guy.

El Moussa added, "Don't really know him, but I sure hope so."