Christina and Josh Hall: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

Christina Hall and Josh Hall had quite the whirlwind romance. The couple is now married and in love, but that came after some relationship woes for the 39-year-old HGTV star.

Things didn't work out with Ant, and the pair finalized their divorce in June 2021, but were embroiled in a tumultuous custody battle until December 2022.

After Christina's split from Ant, Josh entered the picture. Keep reading for a full timeline of the couple's relationship.

March 2021

Christina and Josh first started dating in March 2021, she revealed a year after the fact. The relationship began six months after Christina and Ant separated.

July 8, 2021

Two days after Christina and Josh were first publicly linked, when they were spotted walking hand in hand through LAX Airport, the Christina on the Coast star made her relationship Instagram official. In the post, Christina opened up about her relationship with the real estate investor.

"I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight… I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," she wrote. "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."

As for why she had stayed mum about the relationship up to that point, Christina explained, "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it," she continued. "So called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down."

Given that, Christina's "heart started beating out of my chest and my hands [were] shaking" when she saw cameras at the airport and knew that their relationship would soon be public.

That feeling, Christina wrote, was "not for me but for him."

"I know they dig and dig and I didn't ever want to see him stress over the media stalking him and his family. Which obviously has already begun to an uncomfortable degree. False narratives being thrown around left and right. They go after everyone you and your family follow on social media and everyone who is in your inner and outside circle looking for dirt and drama," she wrote. "That's partly why there is [sic] so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus."

For the health of their relationship, Christina wrote that she and Josh "decided what's in the past, is in the past" and agreed to not look "at all the nonsense online."

July 21, 2021

After an incident with Tarek on the set of Flip or Flop, Christina took to Instagram to call Josh her "ride or die."

"Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions," she wrote. "This woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."

August 3, 2021

In an Instagram post, Christina defended her relationship with Josh after "rude" people online blasted it.

"I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people," she wrote. "People are way too concerned about other people's lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own s**t. "

"Judgment is like a mirror - what we dislike in others is what we dislike in ourself [sic]. What I've seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love," Christina added. "Life is short. Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that's Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers."

September 2021

One day after Christina celebrated "that teenage kinda love" in a birthday tribute to Josh, the HGTV star took to Instagram to announce that her beau had popped the question.

"Christina loves love and enjoys being in a committed relationship," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "She is having a great time with Josh and they are so in love and excited about this next chapter. They love experiencing new things together, traveling and going on adventures."

April 2022

On a December episode of Christina on the Coast, Christina revealed details about her first wedding to Josh, which she called "low-key."

"At this point in my life, I really value privacy when I can get it, so Josh and I decided to do a courthouse ceremony, just the two of us, something private, just for us," Christina said. "And then later we'll do a reception for the kids and family."

September 2022

The couple's bigger ceremony came five months later, when Christina and Josh tied the knot in Maui.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," Christina wrote alongside pics from the big day. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."