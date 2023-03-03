Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Using Facial Injectables

Christina Aguilera is keeping it real when it comes to her appearance. The 42-year-old "Beautiful" singer opened up in a new interview with Allure about getting cosmetic injections.

"I think we all can rely on a little help," she tells the magazine. "Why not?"

The pop star says she likes to be "honest and open" about the work she's had done.

"I've always been a pretty open book about embracing my body, my looks, and things like that," she adds. "I think to each their own, and I think we [should] all do what's right for us, so I don't believe in judgment where that's concerned whatsoever."

She adds that her live performances mean that she doesn't want her face to appear stiff and unexpressive.

"When I'm on stage, authenticity in my face comes first. I have a very expressive face, and when I sing, the emotion there has got to come through," she explains. "I don't have time to have a stoic, still face. For me, it's about bringing that realness to the stage and my daily life while still doing what I can to feel and look my best."

As for the stigma surrounding female performers who get injectables, Aguilera says, "I see some people struggle with it more than others, and it makes me really sad, but it's not even their fault. It's a lot of stigma, a lot of old-school behavior and ideals that women have to look a certain way and that it's shameful to get older... No matter what you do, you're going to have people that hate on you. The bigger you are and the more successful, unfortunately, that comes with more hate or more scrutiny. And I'm a very sensitive person, but I'm also very tough at the end of the day."

And when it comes to the beauty lessons she hopes to teach her 8-year-old daughter, Summer, Aguilera just wants the little girl to be herself.

"I always try to impose individuality, doing what she feels is right for her," the mother of two says. "Even when she goes to pick out her clothes and she's like, 'I just don't know what to wear.' I'm like, 'Wear what you like. It doesn't matter at the end of the day. You're going to have an amazing day and you're going to feel amazing. It's just clothes.'"

Aguilera isn't the first performer to open up about using injectables. Back in August 2022, Joe Jonas spoke out about his decision to also partake in the cosmetic treatment to eliminate frown lines and crow's feet.