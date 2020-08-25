Christina Aguilera Explains Why the 20th Anniversary Edition of Her Debut Album Was Never Released

Christina Aguilera's fans have been waiting "for a century of lonely nights" for the pop star to release the 20th anniversary of her debut album, and it looks like the genie in the bottle won't be granting their wishes.

After the "Beautiful" singer tweeted about the 21st anniversary of her debut album on Monday, fans started asking her about the promised new edition of the record.

"Happy 21st anniversary to my debut, self titled album! So crazy -- 21 years ago, I scored 'Reflection' and my record deal in the same week. Fast forward to today, the 21st anniversary is falling on the same week my new rendition of 'Reflection' is dropping. The stars are aligning," the 39-year-old pop star wrote.

When one fan asked about the previously promised digital edition of the album for last year's 20th anniversary, Aguilera acknowledged that the album never worked out.

"Haha, 100% fair point! I never forgot about it and was disappointed that it never came to fruition," she tweeted, adding a broken heart and sad faced emoji. "Originally I wanted reimagined new material to coincide with the digital release. But due to timing with touring and Vegas, it wasn’t able to be done to my standard of quality."

Aguilera added, "So I decided to postpone to when the time felt right. Anything worth doing is worth doing right...so I will definitely readdress this in the future. Thanks for bringing to my attention. I never want to 'settle' in giving you my best always."

