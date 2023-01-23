Christian Siriano Mourns Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Death at 27

Christian Siriano is mourning a tragic loss. The fashion designer took to Instagram to post a tribute to model Jeremy Ruehlemann after his death. Siriano didn't share Ruehlemann's cause of death. The model was 27.

To remember his friend, Siriano shared several of Ruehlemann's professional pics as well as more personal shots of him with the late model.

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," Siriano wrote. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what."

Siriano noted that Ruehlemann "was one of my muses and he always will be," adding that the model "inspired me and I will love him forever."

"I'm sending all my love to his family and friends who lost someone so special," he wrote. "I know we will meet again one day but right now I just want to hug him. Rest well J we all love you so much! Send love to his family today please."

Just days before his death, Ruehlemann shared a behind-the-scenes pic from a Tommy Hilfiger photo shoot.

Throughout his career, Ruehlemann modeled for including Siriano, Joseph Abboud and Atelier Cillian, and appeared in magazines like GQ and Playhaus.