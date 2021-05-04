Chrissy Teigen's Mom Dedicates New Cookbook to Her Late Grandson Jack

Chrissy Teigen's mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, is honoring the memory of her late grandson, Jack. Pepper has dedicated her new cookbook to Jack, and recently opened up about the emotional decision.

Speaking with WSJ. Magazine about her upcoming Pepper Thai Cookbook, the famous grandmother -- who first gained celebrity status as Chrissy's funny and outspoken mom -- reflected on her choice to dedicate the book to Jack.

"We talk about him every day," Pepper shared. "Luna talks about him every day, and that's how we grieve."

Chrissy and husband John Legend -- who are the parents to 4-year-old daughter, Luna, and 2-year-old son, Miles -- suffered the painful loss of their son Jack, who she lost at 20 weeks gestation, back in September. They had announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in August

Pepper said the family is "getting better each day... We're getting so much better, and Chrissy too."

In February, Chrissy took to her Instagram story and shared a heartbreaking post on what would have been Jack's due date.

"Today was your due date. we love you forever," Chrissy wrote, adding a purple heart emoji. The accompanying photo showed her wrist with a beaded bracelet with Jack's name spelled out, as well as two bracelets above it with Luna and Miles' names on them.

Pepper, however, also opened up about the inspiration for her new cookbook, which she said came from her daughter -- who has published several cookbooks of her own.

Pepper said that Chrissy "put a lot of trust in me and told me that I was the best cook and that I need to write these recipes down."

"And I'm so glad she did," she added. "Now I have a book and something that I can pass down to her, Luna and Miles."

The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone's Favorite Thai Mom comes out April 13.