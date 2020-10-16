Chrissy Teigen Shares First Social Media Post Following Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen and her family are coping after the tragic loss of their third child.

Teigen returned to social media on Friday to share her first post since the heartbreaking loss, sharing a screenshot of a tweet from husband John Legend about his moving performance at this week's Billboard Music Awards.

Legend posted the video of his song, "Never Break," penning a heartfelt note dedicating the performance to his wife of seven years.

"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling," he wrote. "I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Legend explained that he wrote the song "because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test."

"We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient," he continued. "Our love will remain. We will never break."

Teigen shared the shot with her own heartfelt caption, writing, "We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much."

Last month, Teigen -- who announced she was expecting her third child with Legend in August -- revealed that she had lost their son after she was hospitalized due to pregnancy complications. The couple are also parents to daughter Luna and son Miles.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram, in part.

While introducing Legend at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, host Kelly Clarkson sent him and Teigen her love.

"He and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows. Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us for the very special performance, possibly my favorite of the night," she said.

