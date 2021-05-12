Chrissy Teigen Publicly Apologizes to Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen is willing to admit when she is wrong.

Earlier this week, Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that the 35-year-old mother of three used to send them disparaging comments on social media. "She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden said. "Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.'"

On Wednesday, Teigen publicly apologized to the 26-year-old model on Twitter.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullsh*t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," she said before adding that she also reached out to Stodden privately. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."

Courtney Stodden on May 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. GP/Star Max/GC Images

Teigen concluded her apology, "And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Stodden then took to Instagram to publicly respond to Teigen's messages.

"I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter," she wrote next to a screenshot of Teigen's Twitter profile and showing that she was blocked. "All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."

She also reposted a video that Candace Owens posted where she called Teigen's apology fake.