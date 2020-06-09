Chrissy Teigen on Why She's Getting Botox During Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is finding some relief for her headaches during pregnancy -- thanks to Botox. The model and cook book author revealed on Twitter on Friday that she's been cleared to get Botox shots to help with the pain.

"I get really really bad pregnancy headaches," Teigen explained. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms."

"Anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally," she added.

Some fans expressed their happiness for Teigen, while others asked questions about her treatment and symptoms.

"Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB," she said to a user who revealed her doctor wouldn't give her Botox while she was pregnant.

"Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches," Teigen added in response to another fan. "You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing."

Teigen is currently expecting her third child with husband John Legend. While her Botox treatments are done under the care of her doctors, the entrepreneur recently revealed that she and her doctors did not know she was pregnant when she had her breast implants removed in June.

In a series of tweets, Teigen explained that she did a routine pre-surgery pregnancy test before going under the knife. "It said negative. It was not negative," she wrote.



She revealed that she has taken a monthly pregnancy test for years "praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before." She took one a few weeks after the surgery, on the morning of Legend's album release on June 19.

"We prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified," Teigen said. "Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."

