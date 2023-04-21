Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry and More Celebs React to Losing Twitter Verification

Twitter is now the wild wild west.
The company said Wednesday that it would strike “legacy verified” check marks from users’ pages on Thursday and implored people to pay $8 a month to keep their check marks.
On Thursday, many celebrities said goodbye to their legacy check marks on Twitter and poked fun at the social media platform requiring them to pay money to keep it.
Chrissy Teigen joked about the loss of her check mark, retweeting a post about getting a "darth seal of approval" instead, and writing, "🥰 the only thing that matters."
Halle Berry was among those who poked fun at losing her verification. She posted a character crying as they looked at her Twitter account when it once was verified.
Actress Kerry Washington posted a GIF of herself shrugging as a reply to Twitter's new policy.
Ciara had a message for her fans, “Blue check or no check… I know my fans still checkin. ❤️”
Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared in a tweet to his own social media account that he was "personally" paying the subscription service for a few notable figures. After author Stephen King tweeted that he had not paid for the subscription but was still seeing the symbol on his page, Musk replied to his tweet: "You're welcome, namaste."
Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson also mocked Twitter and said she “just wanted to stay” on the platform to give updates about her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show.
“This really works out for me because I was plan[n]ing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway,” she wrote on Wednesday.
Here are some more celeb reactions:
