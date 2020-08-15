Chrissy Teigen Didn't Know She Was Pregnant During Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen has been very candid about getting her breast implants removed, and now she's opening up about one big surprise -- that she was pregnant during the surgery.



On Friday, a Twitter user posted about her confusion when it came to the timeline of Teigen's surgery and pregnancy announcement. The 34-year-old model clarified what happened, responding, "Oh, it's quite a story. lol."

Teigen began a lengthy series of tweets by explaining that she did a routine pre-surgery pregnancy test before going under the knife. "It said negative. It was not negative," she wrote.



She then revealed that she has taken a monthly pregnancy test for years "praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before." She took one a few weeks after the surgery, on the morning of husband John Legend's album release. (The EGOT winner's seventh studio album, Bigger Love, dropped on June 19).



"He wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed...." she explained. "..I was not disappointed. But I was scared sh**less. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure."



Despite being completely terrified, the Cravings cookbook author was also surprised, because she had struggled to have a natural pregnancy for years. Both of her and Legend's kids -- 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles -- were conceived using IVF.

"So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified," she wrote. "Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."



"Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here," she added. "So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn't even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell."



Oh, it's quite a story. lol https://t.co/NIxwcQrcI2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

Teigen went on to say that "things have been incredibly hard to deal with lately, and now you might understand why." She's also still nervous about this pregnancy.

"But man. I hope this gives anyone out there some hope. IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could," she tweeted. "And I’m still very worried. Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe. Now I feel a bit...eggshelly."

So yeah, things like this have been incredibly hard to deal with lately, and now you might understand why. https://t.co/CTtngSRns7 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

The pregnant model ended her tale by teasing that she didn't expect to be one of the people who got pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We joked before about allllll the people having corona babies, we really did. 'couldn't be us!!'" she admitted.

we joked before about allllll the people having corona babies, we really did. "couldn't be us!!" https://t.co/Twzoh2EQu7 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

Teigen and Legend announced their third pregnancy via the singer's "Wild" music video release on Thursday, and the mom of two took to her Instagram Story a few hours later to show off her baby bump. As for her breast implants, Teigen had them removed in June, though in a July Instagram Story, she revealed she wasn't entirely pleased with the result.



For more on Teigen and Legend's road to baby No. 3, watch the video below.