Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Get New Puppy After Death of Dog Pippa -- Meet Pearl!

Welcome to the family, Pearl!

Chrissy Teigen showed off her family's new puppy, a basset hound named Pearl. The latest addition to the "Legend/Teigen/Stephens" household comes weeks after the death of their 10-year-old French bulldog, Pippa.

"Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!" Teigen began. "Penny is obsessed with her so it’s been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold."

The cookbook author continued by sharing that she grew up with basset hounds and "can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much."

"Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!" she concluded the slideshow filled with photos and an adorable video of little Pearl.

John Legend also showed off their newest family member by sharing a photo of Pearl and one of them together.

"Meet our newest family member Pearl! 🐶❤️," he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the couple mourned Pippa's death in heartfelt posts.

"Our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. She was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home," Teigen wrote, also giving a shout-out to her late English bulldog Puddy, who died in 2018.

Legend, on his end, reminisced about the good times he and Pippa had, adding in part, "We’ve had several dogs together but never one so smart and intuitive and aware and good at communicating with humans."

The couple -- who are parents to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 -- also have a 3-legged pup named Penny, an English bulldog named Paul and poodle Petey.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a photo of Miles with his "tripod brother."

For more adorable pics of celebs and their pups, see the gallery below.