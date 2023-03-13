Chrishell Stause Says ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Will ‘All Need Therapy’ After Filming Season 6 (Exclusive)

The sixth season of Selling Sunset is set to be an intense one. Chrishell Stause and her cast better have a therapist on speed dial.

The Netflix star, and her date, G Flip, spoke with ET’s Cassie DiLaura at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party 2023 on Sunday and opened up about the upcoming season and the importance of the event.

"We're actually season six in the can and you'll hear an announcement about that soon, but that’s done and we’re filming seven now. We’ve got some content for you guys coming very soon," Stause shared.

When DiLaura asked if she could tease the upcoming season, Stause laughed, saying, "We all need therapy."

Fans watched Stause and former co-star Christine Quinn go at it for five seasons. However, the real estate agent will not return to the Netflix series for season 6 or 7, ET has learned.

The reality star recently signed with IMG Models, and is already booking modeling and appearance gigs at fashion events, TMZ reported, after breaking the news of Quinn's Selling Sunset exit.

Throughout Quinn's Selling Sunset tenure, she stirred up her fair share of drama, first with Stause and Heather Rae Young, and most recently with Emma Hernan. On season 5 of Selling Sunset, Hernan claimed that Quinn offered a client $5,000 to stop working with her, which the latter woman has denied.

With Quinn gone, it will be interesting to see the new drama surrounding the cast.

Meanwhile, Stause and G Flip, both wearing Arco Sposa, were excited to support a great cause on Sunday. "Obviously we're huge on supporting LGBTQ everything right now it's a big hot topic," said Stause. "I think showing our support in a way that is fun but is obviously for something so important for people living with AIDS and everything, more information, and everything you can do with that. I'm a huge supporter obviously."

G Flip added, "It makes you reflect and think about times beforehand, like decades ago where people couldn't just show up on a red carpet or walk outside holding hands. So it's awesome that we get to celebrate our love and our pride and especially Elton putting on such an amazing event. It's super beautiful and we're stoked to be here.”