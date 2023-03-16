Chrishell Stause Cries After G Flip Surprises Her With Song for Their 1-Year Anniversary

G Flip gave Chrishell Stause the ultimate anniversary present. On Wednesday, the singer celebrated one year of dating Stause with a romantic song about the Netflix star.

G Flip posted a video to Instagram with the caption, “very very cute reaction ❤️ @chrishell.stause.” In the video, the two are sitting in a car, as G Flip plays their song for Stause.

Throughout the video, Stause is smiling and laughing until the end when she’s seen wiping tears from her eyes. Stause commented, “Yet to recover 🥹🥹❤️‍🔥😭” on the Instagram video.

The 41-year-old reality star commemorated the special day with a photo of G Flip on Instagram, with them smiling and holding a bouquet of red roses in a glass vase.

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside the photo.

Instagram/Chrishell Stause

Meanwhile, G Flip shared a picture of Stause at a party with the caption, "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause."

Instagram/G Flip

The Netflix star first confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022, shortly after she appeared in G Flip's steamy music video for their song, "Get Me Outta Here."

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said when asked by host Tan France if she was seeing anyone. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Stause's new relationship came five months after her split from Jason Oppenheim,, her boss and costar on the hit Netflix series who is now dating model Marie-Lou Nürk.