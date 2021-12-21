Chrishell Stause Address the Reasons for Her Break-Up With Jason Oppenheim in Heartfelt Post

Chrishell Stause is trying to "live transparently." The Selling Sunset star is opening up about her recent split from Jason Oppenheim.

Stause, 40, took to Instagram to share a lengthy message addressing her break-up with her Selling Sunset co-star, and the reason behind their decision to call it quits. According to the luxury real estate agent's remarks, it seems she was more motivated to start a family, and it was a sticking point for the pair.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships," Stause explained in her post, and said of their relationship that she is "choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly."

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas a for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she wrote. "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes."

"All of being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best," she continued. "No one would rather only speak about work relating thins more than me. But I understand this comes with it and I will always love and be extremely grateful for the opportunities I have been given."

While Stause wrote that her "initial reaction" to the story of her break-up was to remain silent and keep her personal life private, "Sometimes it's easier to just live transparently, because I only get one chance at this life."

"I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind," she concluded. "Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand. And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

Oppenheim first confirmed that he and Stause ended their relationship, five months after going public with their romance, in a statement posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," his statement shared. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had and it was the happiest and the most fulfilling relationship of my life."

Oppenheim continued, "While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another. Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Stause and Oppenheim made their relationship official in late July when Stause shared a series of PDA-filled vacation photos on Instagram.

They were most recently seen together in an Instagram video Stause posted earlier this week of the two of them in the makeup trailer as they wrapped filming on season 5 of Selling Sunset. The now-former couple also spent Thanksgiving serving meals to the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission.

Ahead of the season 4 premiere, Oppenheim opened up about filming their romance for the Netflix series, revealing that they began harboring feelings for each other during the most recent season.

“While I'm not someone who's very comfortable kind of sharing as much as the other women, my personal life, I'm very comfortable with Chrishell... If there's one person on the planet I think I'd be comfortable putting my relationship out there with, on camera, it's her. So she's made it easier on me, and we get into it,” he told ET about sharing his personal life on-camera for the first time. “And there are definitely some scenes that are very personal, but I found myself to be way more comfortable than I thought I would be.”

