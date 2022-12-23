Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds

He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.

"She goes in front of these hives and bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee. I'm going to use my bare hands,'" Pratt says of Thompson, who regularly handles bee hives without protective gear.

The Marvel star said that watching the clips "built up this false sense of security in me," noting that he was recently near a hive and decided to try to move it on his own.

"I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out and it stung me in the eyeball," Pratt says, removing his sunglasses to show off his swollen left eye. "So, anyways, f**k that bee lady."

The father of three tagged Thompson in the caption, writing, "@texasbeeworks you inspire me! But for real tho…"

Thompson replied in the comments section, referencing Pratt's upcoming role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Mario.

"Wait—so now you’re going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?! If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario," she wrote.

To see Pratt in the upcoming animated role, watch the clip below: